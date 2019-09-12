AEP's Buica: Experts to have access to BEC's IT infrastructure on behalf of political parties and independent candidates

All the political parties participating in the elections or the independent candidates can designate experts to access the IT infrastructure to be ensured at the level of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), with the support of the Special Telecommunications Services (STS), the idea being to eliminate the possible suspicions regarding the correct functioning of this system during the electoral process for the presidential elections, the head of AEP, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, announced on Friday.

"In order to eliminate any suspicions in the public area regarding the correct functioning of the IT system to be used during the electoral process for the presidential elections, at the level of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), with the support of the Special Telecommunications Services, an IT structure will be installed at the headquarters of BEC to centralize the data, make a report on the recording of the voting data, ensure the real-time storage of the duplicates of the data bases regarding the system for monitoring the voter turnout and prevent illegal voting, as well as the monitoring of the logos, the devices displaying the logos, and facilitate all these aspects analysis and transparence," said Buica.

He added that the political parties participating in the elections or the independent candidates can send specialists in information technology, to audit, expertise, verify these applications, according to the legal provisions, and also to conduct a real-time monitoring of them on the day of the vote, be it Friday or Saturday, for the voting abroad, or Sunday, for the voting in Romania, so that there wouldn't be any problems related to the transparence of this process.

"Regardless if it's named the IT system monitoring the voter turnout or the IT system that centralizes the reports, or the application that distributes the minutes, in order to increase the transparency of the electoral process, we will make sure this system will be in place at the BEC headquarters, at the AEP headquarters, so that we will be sure that we will increase the transparency of the electoral process and there will be no more suspicions."