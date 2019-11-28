AEP: Value of electoral contributions submitted by candidates for campaign funding worth over 72,000,000 lei

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has announced on Thursday that the total value of the electoral contributions submitted by the competitors for funding the campaign in the presidential elections for the first round of elections stood at 70,258,904.02 lei and the total amount of the contributions declared for the runoff stood at 1,956,000 lei.

Of the total value declared in the first round of elections, 69,679,729.11 lei represent the total electoral contributions of the political parties, political alliances and citizens' organisations belonging to national minorities, and 579,174.91 lei of the independent candidates.According to the AEP, the situation regarding the electoral contributions for funding the campaign submitted by every competitor for the first round of elections, broken down by funding source (public/private) is the following:* Ramona Ioana Bruynseels - the Party of Humanist Power (Social-Liberal) - total value of electoral contributions stands at 803,398 lei, only private funding;* Kelemen Hunor - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - total value of electoral contributions stands at 445,000 lei, only private funding; ,* Klaus - Werner Iohannis - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - total value of electoral contributions stands at 18,000,000 lei, only public funding;* Theodor Paleologu - the People's Movement Party (PMP) - total value of electoral contributions stands at 7,068,975 lei, only private funding;* Alexandru Cumpanasu - total value of electoral contributions stands at 559,174.91 lei, only private funding;* Vasilica - Viorica Dancila - the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - total value of electoral contributions stands at 18,210,500 lei, of which 1,672,500 lei private funding and 16,538,000 public funding;* Bogdan - Dragos - Aurelian Marian - Stanoevici - total value of electoral contributions stands at 20,000 lei, only private funding;* Mircea Diaconu - "UN OM" Electoral Alliance - total value of electoral contributions stands at 16,294,924.80 lei (4,566,424.80 lei - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - ALDE and 11,728,500 lei Pro Romania Party), of which 15,994,924.80 lei private funding (4,266,424.80 lei - ALDE and 11,728,500 lei - Pro Romania) and 300,000 lei public funding (ALDE);* Ilie - Dan Barna - the Save Romania Union (USR) - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance - total value of electoral contributions stands at 7,449,531.31 lei (5,474,281.47 lei - USR and 1,975,249.84 lei - PLUS), of which 6,984,323.31 lei private funding (5,009,073.47 lei - USR and 1,975,249.84 lei - PLUS) and 465,208 lei public funding (USR);* Sebastian Popescu - Constantin - the New Romania Party - no electoral contribution;* Viorel Catarama - the Liberal Right Party - total value of electoral contributions stands at 1,300,000 lei, only private funding;* Catalin Sorin -Ivan - the Alternative for National Dignity Party - total value of electoral contributions stands at 14,400 lei, only private funding;* John - Ion Banu - the Romanian Nation Party - total value of electoral contributions stands at 85,000 lei, only private funding;* Ninel Peia - the Romanian People Party - total value of electoral contributions stands at 8,000 lei, only private funding;Of the total of 70,258,904.02 lei electoral contributions in the first round - 34,955,696.02 lei represents private funding and 35,303,208 lei represents public funding.The AEP mentions that only the electoral competitors who obtained a minimum of 3 percent of the total valid votes cast have the right to reimbursement of electoral expenses, namely: UDMR - Kelemen Hunor, PNL - Klaus Iohannis, PMP - Theodor Paleologu, PSD - Viorica Dancila, ALDE and Pro Romania - Mircea Diaconu, USR and PLUS - Dan Barna.The AEP shows that in the presidential election runoff the total electoral contributions stood at 1,956,000 lei. Thus, Viorica Dancila - PSD had electoral contributions worth 1,556,000 lei, of which 1,456,800 lei private funding and 99,200 lei public funding; Klaus Iohannis - PNL had electoral contributions worth 400,000 lei, only public funding.