Aerobics: Romania qualifies for all finals in which Romanian athletes participated at World Junior Championships

Romania has succeeded in qualifying for all the six finals at the World Junior Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in which the Romanian athletes participated.

Thus, in the men's individual (12-14 years old), Leonard Manta ranked second in the qualifications round (20,400), after Russian Danila Kudinov (20,550). Vladut Popa (19,750) also qualified for the final, ranking 7th.

In the mixed doubles event (15-17 years old), Romania 2 (Daria Mihaiu - Darius Branda) took the fourth positions (19,700) and will play in the final, while Romania 1 (Larisa Suiu - Vlad Siminea) ranked 9th (19,000), which means they are the first reserve for the final.

In the group category (15-17 years old), Romania (Leonard Manta, Darius Branda, Daria Mihaiu, Larisa Suiu, Claudia Gheorghe) ranked 3rd in the qualifications (19,500), after Hungary (19,850) and Russia (19,700).

In aerobic dance, Romania (Daria Mihaiu, Mirela Frincu, Larisa suiu, Vlad Popa, Madalin Boldea, Darius Branda, 15-17 years old age category) reached top 3, with 17,200, after Russia (17,450), but before Hungary (17,200).

On Friday, in the women's individual (age group 15-17 years), Claudia Ristea ranked third in qualifications, with 19,850 points, while in the trio (15-17 years) Romania 2 (Claudia Ristea, Claudia Gheorghe and Leonard Manta) took the first position in the qualifications, with 19,650 points, and Romania 1 (Vlad Siminea, Vlad Popa, Madalin Boldea) took the 9th place, with 18,600, being the first reserve team standing by for the final.