PNL's Ciuca: It's our responsibility, regardless of political affiliation, to provide accest to best medical services

The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party), states that politicians, regardless of which party they belong to, have the responsibility to take care of access to high-performing medical services.

"I think we need to talk very little about what is happening today, here, because over the years there has been a lot of talk. It is a project that has been awaited for many years and I remember, together with Minister Rafila, at the Government, since December 2021, we have been talking and arranging things in such a way that things finally happen. It is our responsibility, regardless of our political affiliation, to take care of everything that means access to high-performing medical services, and this already happens in the first three university centers, where, in fact, Romanian medicine is recognized and we are really performing. It is also a gesture of recognition for the work of doctors in Romania and the work of professors who prepare future generations of doctors," said Nicole Ciuca.Among others, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, the president of PSD Cluj, Vasile Dincu, the mayor of Cluj Emil Boc, the president of CJ Cluj, Alin Tise, the rector of UMF (University of Medicine and Pharmacy), Anca Buzoianu, participated in the event.On May 9, the Ministry of Health announced that the design of the Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital has begun, the construction of which requires an investment of 540 million euros.