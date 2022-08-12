Aerostar reports net profit of almost 49 million RON on H1

Aerostar has registered during the first 6 months of this year a net profit of 48.829 million RON, which is 14.6% higher than the one obtained during the similar period of last year, of 38.998 million RON, according to the report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

The company's turnover has gone up to 200.412 million RON during the mentioned period (+14.67%), and export sales went to 147.748 million RON (30.6%).

The company's gross profit has gone from 35.998 million RON during the period of January-June 2021, to 48.829 million RON during the first half of this year (+37%).

Expenses for investments during the first 6 months totalled 3.913 million RON.

Aerostar manufactures aviation products, repairs and retrofits airplanes, manufactures and carries out integration of air and ground systems with civil applications or in the area of defence and security.

Founded in 1953, Aerostar is a strong industrial base, with almost 1,800 employees and modern manufacturing facilities, spread out on a total surface of over 45 hectares.

As of the year 2000 it is a private capital company, having shares traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1998.AGERPRES