Aerostar signs contract with U-TacS for making Watchkeeper X tactical drones in Romania

Romanian company Aerostar of Bacau has signed a contract with the British company U-TacS for the making of Watchkeeper X tactical drones in Romania, Chairman of the Bacau County Council Valentin Ivancea announced on Wednesday.

He participated in the signing of the contract in the presence of the general managers of the two companies, Grigore Filip and Yogev Dahan.

"The prestigious Bacau-based company Aerostar - renown in the country and abroad - puts Bacau County on the map of places where high technology projects are carried out that can be used both in the field of national security, including border surveillance and for monitoring critical infrastructure. Under this partnership, Aerostar - one of the most important employers in Bacau - reconfirms its status as a robust and resilient company able to successfully face the increasingly complex challenges of today's world," Ivancea wrote on Facebook.

He underlined that he promoted in the County Council a zoning urban plan that opens the perspective for an accelerated development of the airport.

"The example of success offered today by the Aerostar company must be replicated in other fields of activity: as president of the county council, I will be a partner of entrepreneurs who understand to create added value and, through their investments, to unquestionably contribute to the development of the county of Bacau," said the county official, Agerpres informs.