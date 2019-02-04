 
     
AFIR okays payments to beneficiaries worth over EUR 4 bln through National Rural Development Programme

Over EUR 4 billion was paid to beneficiaries through the current National Rural Development Programme (PNDR) by the Agency for Rural Investment Funding (AFIR), on Monday said Daniel Crunteanu, deputy managing director of AFIR, at the "Romanian village has a future" national conference.

"So far, to what it means the PNDR - AFIR implementation, we have authorised payments to the beneficiaries of over EUR 4 billion. And here I'll make a small parenthesis. In the current financial exercise, from 16 October 2018 until today, the APIA and AFIR - APIA through the measures delegated from AFIR - we have already paid EUR 377 million," Daniel Crunteanu said.

According to Crunteanu, as many as 13,156 young farmers are receiving financial support through the PNDR 2020, of whom 2,681 from the mountain area. Moreover, 742 young entrepreneurs were financially backed through the PNDR 2020, with non-reimbursable funds worth EUR 65 million.

The AFIR official specified that 392,030 hectares are being upgraded and rehabilitated currently for irrigations, while 3,444 kilometers of communal roads and 748 kilometers of forestry roads are undergoing modernisation.

