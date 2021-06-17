AFM will supplement by 20 million lei budget allocated to individuals within Car Scrappage Plus Program

The Administration of the Environmental Fund (AFM) will supplement by 20 million lei the budget allocated to individuals within the Car Scrappage Plus Program, given that the 200 million lei initially allocated was exhausted in two months, the Administration of the Environmental Fund (AFM) announced on Thursday.

"The budget initially allocated for individuals, amounting to 200 million lei, was fully reserved approximately 2 months after the launch of the program, demonstrating the interest of citizens in electric vehicles, which are more environmentally friendly," a reads an AFM release sent to AGERPRES.

Within the Car Scrappage Plus Program, two types of eco-labels are granted, respectively 45,000 lei for full electric cars and 20,000 lei for plug-in hybrid cars, but not more than 50% of the value of the new car.According to the quoted source, those who want to give up an old, polluting car and buy an electric vehicle will benefit both from the scrapping premium granted through the Car Scrappage Classic Program, worth 7,500 lei, and from the eco-label allocated within Car Scrappage Plus program.