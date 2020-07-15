AG Scutea to look into dismissal of August 10 court case, vows to scrutinise all case pieces

Attorney General Gabriela Scutea said on Wednesday, after the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) closed the August 10 court case that she understood the "public emotion" aroused by this case and announced that all the documents in the casefile will be scrutinised as part of a hierarchical check.

Scutea gave the media a short statement on the steps to the Attorney General's Office in connection with the order to close the file regarding the protest of August 10, 2018.

"The ordinance of the prosecutors, I emphasise, is being challenged by hierarchical check, the court file is open to the scrutiny of interested parties and in a very wide context it can be subjected to the examination of any new circumstances that may determine the reopening of investigations. (...) I want to tell you that I understand the public commotion triggered by the case. We are in a position where prosecutors are required to always administer evidence impartially and completely. Our role is to administer evidence in accordance with the law, in the sense of prosecution and in the sense of respecting the presumption of innocence. Therefore, all the pieces in this court case will be scrutinised as part of a hierarchical check, which is a legal obligation of the part of the chief prosecutors," said Scutea.

She underscored that in 2018 representatives of the Gendarmerie notified DIICOT regarding the action of protesters in Victoriei Square, and that notification is likely to regard the protest as an action against the constitutional order, which would attract the exclusive competence of DIICOT.

The Military Prosecutor's Office has dismissed the part of the case that alleged the commission of abuse of office and abusive behaviour by Interior Ministry staff.

DIICOT announced on Wednesday that it had ordered closed the case file of the August 10, 2018 street protest, both the part where senior officials of the Gendarmerie were investigated, and the notification regarding an attempted coup d'etat.