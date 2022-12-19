Agreement for building junction between two express roads from Romania and Hungary

The Government approved on Monday a memorandum aimed at the negotiation and signing of a governmental agreement between Romania and Hungary for the connection of two express roads, in order to ensure smooth road traffic between the two countries, told Agerpres.

"Through the approved normative act, the necessary conditions are created to ensure a direct connection by connecting the Salonta express road - the state border on the territory of Romania with the express road Bekescsaba - Mehkerek - the state border on the territory of Hungary, it establishes the connection points between the two roads express on the common Romanian-Hungarian border line and regulates the technical conditions for realizing the road junction between the two express roads", the Government informs through a press release.

Based on the agreement, a working group at the level of experts will be established, which will meet alternately, on the territories of the two states. Specialists in the field of design, construction, maintenance and management of roads and bridges can participate in the meeting of the working group.

The competent authorities in the implementation of the agreement are the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, for the Romanian side, and the Hungarian relevant ministry.