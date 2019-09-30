Agriculture, IT - main segments that can attract new technologies to Romania

Agriculture and IT are the main segments that can attract new technologies to Romania, Adrian Negrescu, general manager of Frames consulting company, told AGERPRES on Monday.

"The survey we have done found that there is a great emphasis on agriculture. Romania has, from this point of view, a greater potential compared to other countries in the region because it has the land that allows it to operate and to implement this technology very quickly. So, agriculture and IT are the main segments that can attract new technologies, this industry based on next level technology," said Adrian Negrescu.

In his opinion, Romania is a country with potential in agriculture, and grain productions have grown a lot lately. He says that there are many companies in the agricultural sector already operating in the new technologies segment and gave the example of the company AgriSo that makes satellite monitoring of agricultural equipment operating on the land.

According to the quoted source, Romania can adopt new technologies much faster than the countries of the west, where the change is more difficult because there is reluctance. He gave the example of 5G technology, which he said is being implemented much faster in Romania than in other parts because Romanians are way more open than in other countries in the west.

The conclusions of the Barometer of the Industrial Academy & Frames are analyzed and debated on Monday during the event "Industry 4.0. People, processes and technologies", organized by the Industrial Academy.