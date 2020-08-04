Agriculture Ministry allocates 1.2 bln lei for compensation of drought-affected farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture will allocate 1.2 billion lei for the compensation of drought-affected farmers, and the necessary funds will be earmarked at the upcoming budget revision, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros announced on Tuesday.

"Despite the quite abundant rainfall in the recent period, certain areas, especially in Dobrogea and in the south of Moldova are still severely affected by drought. Therefore, we will provide for these compensations, just as we promised. The necessary amounts have been earmarked at the upcoming budget adjustment. We are talking about 1.2 billion lei for 34,647 affected farmers; as you already know, the compensatory aid per hectare is 925 lei for wheat and rye, and 1,002 lei for rape cultures. That's roughly 200 euros. We have changed the relevant order, we have extended its scope, because it seems that in certain areas the drought will also damage the crops that were sown in spring. We have extended the order so as to also include orchards and vineyards," said Adrian Oros.

The Agriculture Minister added that the records of finding are drawn up until July 1, and until September 15, respectively, and the deadlines for the comprehensive reports are June 15, and September 30 - for the crops sown in autumn.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros held a press conference on Tuesday at the ministry's headquarters, where he approached the partial results of the harvesting campaign as of August 3, 2020 and the approval of new phytosanitary regulations for plant products.