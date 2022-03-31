AgriMin Chesnoiu: 'Fertilizers market has been hit hard by soaring gas prices'

The fertilizers market has been hit hard by the soaring gas prices, and counteracting solutions are now being sought, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu said during his official visit to Jordan, a Ministry release informs.

"Whereas more than two thirds of the amount of fertilizer needed this year has been secured, for the next agricultural year we must take all the measures to keep at bay a fertilizer shortage in Romania. We want a collaboration with Jordanian fertilizer producers to ensure the access of Romanian farmers to these products for the most affordable prices," Adrian Chesnoiu said.

As part of his five-day official visit to Jordan, the Agriculture Minister met on Thursday with Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Mahmoud Al Shamali, with talks focusing on stepping up trade, given that the Jordanian Ministry regularly holds tender sessions for wheat and barley imports, and Romanian wheat is high-quality and complies with Jordanian standards, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The international situation calls for the improvement of direct dialogue between countries with strong trade relations, such as those connecting Romania and Jordan. New challenges also create new opportunities, and Romania can become a reliable supplier of sunflower oil and wheat flour for the Jordanian people. Increasing Romania's sunflower seed processing capacity can make up for the amount of oil Ukraine used to supply to Jordan. We have a stable partnership that can be developed in the future through direct cooperation among our agricultural producers," said Adrian Chesnoiu.

The Agriculture Minister also visited two fertilizer plants that use innovative technologies, where he discussed with management representatives, the main topic being the Romania - Jordan potential trade exchange.

At the end of his visit to Jordan Adrian Chesnoiu will meet with Jordanian livestock importers as well as with other business people interested in investing in Romania.