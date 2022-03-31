 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

AgriMin Chesnoiu: 'Fertilizers market has been hit hard by soaring gas prices'

adrian chesnoiu

The fertilizers market has been hit hard by the soaring gas prices, and counteracting solutions are now being sought, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu said during his official visit to Jordan, a Ministry release informs.

"Whereas more than two thirds of the amount of fertilizer needed this year has been secured, for the next agricultural year we must take all the measures to keep at bay a fertilizer shortage in Romania. We want a collaboration with Jordanian fertilizer producers to ensure the access of Romanian farmers to these products for the most affordable prices," Adrian Chesnoiu said.

As part of his five-day official visit to Jordan, the Agriculture Minister met on Thursday with Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Mahmoud Al Shamali, with talks focusing on stepping up trade, given that the Jordanian Ministry regularly holds tender sessions for wheat and barley imports, and Romanian wheat is high-quality and complies with Jordanian standards, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The international situation calls for the improvement of direct dialogue between countries with strong trade relations, such as those connecting Romania and Jordan. New challenges also create new opportunities, and Romania can become a reliable supplier of sunflower oil and wheat flour for the Jordanian people. Increasing Romania's sunflower seed processing capacity can make up for the amount of oil Ukraine used to supply to Jordan. We have a stable partnership that can be developed in the future through direct cooperation among our agricultural producers," said Adrian Chesnoiu.

The Agriculture Minister also visited two fertilizer plants that use innovative technologies, where he discussed with management representatives, the main topic being the Romania - Jordan potential trade exchange.

At the end of his visit to Jordan Adrian Chesnoiu will meet with Jordanian livestock importers as well as with other business people interested in investing in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.