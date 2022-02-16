AgriMin Chesnoiu: Romania's been exporting cereal for 150 years, it will remain a cereal exporter

Romania has been exporting a lot of cereal for the past 150 years and will remain a cereal exporter, but some of these exports will have to go to processing as well, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Chesnoiu, declared on Wednesday.

During the first 9 months of 2021 Romania has collected 1.19 billion Euro from grain and meslin in the inner and outer community space, almost 920 million Euro of corn exports and 443 million Euro of sunflower seeds. We are expecting for Romania to export until the half of next year 5.5 million tons of grain, of which 4.5 million tons could be exported to countries outside the European Union, especially to Arab or African ones, 4 million tons of corn, over 2 million tons of sunflowers and 1.5 million tons of barley, according to the data sent by the Romanian Farmers Association.

According to the statistics from the European Union, Romania's cereal production for 2021 is estimated at 28 million tons, where almost half represents the production of grain maize, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Minister of Agriculture took part on Wednesday in the forum organized by the Romanian Corn Producers Association, titled "By farmers for farmers" where topics of major interest for the Romanian agricultural sector were analysed, with an emphasis on the requirements of the National Strategic Plan 2023-2027 and smart solutions regarding advanced technology.