AgriMin Daea to discuss with Ukrainian counterpart about impact of Ukrainian grain imports

The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, will discuss on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, about the impact of Ukrainian grain imports and the measures that can be taken to manage this crisis.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, the discussion between the two ministers will take place online.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informed on Friday in a press release that the situation created on the markets of six member states by the import of agri-food products from Ukraine will be addressed in a unified manner, with a text that will be drafted by experts to be sent to the European Commissioners for Agriculture, respectively for Trade, on the occasion of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture to take place on April 25.

Regarding the discussions he will have with his Ukrainian counterpart, Petre Daea said that they will only be in the interest of Romania and the farmers he represents.

He added that Romania is part of the European Union (EU) and carries out its activity according to EU rules, "rules that we all respect, the European Commission and Romania." "We respect the rules together, we act together, we decide together and we do the right thing together," said the Minister of Agriculture.

AGERPRES