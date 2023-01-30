AgriMin Daea to participate on Monday in this year's first meeting of AgriFish Council

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Petre Daea will participate on Monday in the meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, which takes place in Brussels, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (MADR) informs.

On the discussions' agenda, there will be included important topics for the agricultural producers of Romania such as: the situation of markets, bioeconomy, honey labeling, the directive on industrial emissions, animal transportation, told Agerpres.

In the opening of the meeting, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU will present its working programme for the ongoing semester in the agriculture and fishery area.

The European officials will be informed by the German delegation regarding the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, which unfolded in Berlin, on 21 January 2023.

The MADR mentions that, as of 1 January 2023, Sweden has taken over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.