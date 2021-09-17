AgriMin Oros: We are interested in transfer of American irrigation technology

The Agriculture Ministry is interested in the transfer of technology for the development of the irrigation infrastructure from American partners, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros told the new regional attache of the USA on matters of agriculture, Alicia Hernandez, according to a release sent by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

During the meeting with the representative of the United States Government, the Minister of Agriculture showed that MADR has priorities that it desires to continue with the American partners regarding the water management strategy, and in this sense the opportunity to transfer high level technologies for the development of the irrigation infrastructure in Romania is appreciated, the release shows.

The new regional attache of the US for Romania on matters of agriculture was presented to the Minister of Agriculture by the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz.

The Minister of Agriculture conveyed to the representatives of the US government Romania's interest in collaborating with the USA in the realms of water management, risk management, protection of areas with natural constraints, agricultural education, research in agriculture regarding climate change.

Adrian Oros mentioned that the Ministry of Agriculture supports the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), initiative of the USA and the UAE.

The AIM for Climate project has as a purpose to stimulate innovation, research and development in agriculture in the context of climate change (AIM4C) and is part of the policies and measures adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the realm of climate change, taking into account that Romania presents a considerable risk towards climate change, and agriculture is very vulnerable to its impact, given that the associated risks are not equally distributed, the release says.

The US delegation present in the discussions with the Agriculture Minister showed interest in Romania's position regarding the Green Deal and the Biodiversity and Farm to Fork Strategies.

The Minister of Agriculture made a short presentation of the stage of elaboration of the National Strategic Plan, as well as the support measures for investments in agriculture and rural development for the 2021-2022 transition period, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Agriculture Minister also made reference to the excellent collaboration between Romanian universities and US universities in the agricultural field.

The US officials also revealed the good results obtained by Romanian farmers this year, Minister Oros pledging that the Romanian government will continue reforms in agriculture and the food industry.

At the end of the meeting, the representatives of the two parties reaffirmed their interest to continue collaborating in agriculture for the benefit of Romanian and US farmers.