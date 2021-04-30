AgriMin: Sustainable insurance system, solution for crops affected by unfavorable weather

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, declared, on Friday, in Zlatna that the only realistic long-term measures for all farmers the crops of which are affected by unfavorable weather, be it drought or freezing, are a sustainable system of insurance and mutual funds, report agerpres.

Present in the inauguration of agrifood hall, Adrian Oros was asked by a journalist if the Ministry he is leading intends to approve short-term support measures for farmers affected by unfavorable weather.

"The only realistic measures, which we discussed with the farmers' association, on the long-term are a sustainable system of insurance, in which they would all participate, and mutual funds, as there is everywhere in the world and in all EUrope. We started discussions with the large farmers' association to build in Romania a system of managing these natural risks, be them drought, or hail, or freezing, because this is the only realist solution and that works everywhere in Europe," said Oros.The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development was present on Friday at the inauguration of an agrifood hall in the city of Zlatna, an investment done with European funds and money from the local budget. The hall is in a building that served as a thermal plant and which was disaffected sometime in the past decades.