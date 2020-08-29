AgriMin: We all should be concerned with consumption of local products

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros said on Friday in Iasi that all Romanians should be concerned about the consumption of local products, stating that processors and small producers will be supported to associate.

"For local producers, the local market is important in the first place. Of course, in order to have more sophisticated products, export or other markets are also important. The local market should be as it is all over Europe, the main market. I saw (...) that there is a concern of both producers and consumers towards the consumption of Romanian products. (...) We should all be concerned about the 18-20 million inhabitants of the consumption of local products, because here consumer has the biggest role. The producer also has a big role because they have to associate. We will especially support processors and small producers to join, we will finance more these measures that are accessed by cooperatives so as to increase their purchasing power of raw material and sales of production," the agriculture minister told a news conference.

He mentioned that the support of the central authorities must be doubled by that of the local authorities.

In this context, the minister stressed the need to create a distribution chain for Romanian products.

On Friday, the agriculture minister is paying a working visit to Iasi County, being accompanied by the Minister of Environment, Costel Alexe.