Air passenger transport down 76.2 pct in Q1 2021 (INS)

Air passenger transport decreased by 76.2% in the first quarter of 2021, from 3,851,100 passengers to 916,500, due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The highest shares in terms of passenger transport were registered at Henri Coanda-Bucharest airports, with 328,100 passengers boarded and 293,400 passengers landed, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca with 56,300 passengers boarded and 50,500 passengers landed, Iasi International Airport with 25,000 passengers boarded and 20,600 landed, and Traian Vuia-Timisoara, with 21,600 passengers boarded and 19,700 landed.

In international passenger transport, the first ten airports of origin (where the passengers who landed in Romania come from), established according to the number of passengers on regular flights, are: London Luton - 40,666 passengers, Istanbul International - 21,336 passengers, Frankfurt-Main - 16,716 passengers, Dubai -14,532 passengers, Amsterdam-Schipol - 13,892 passengers, Dortmund - 12,382 passengers, Madrid-Barajas - 11,513 passengers, Paris-Charles de Gaulle - 11,234 passengers, Milan-Bergamo - 10,676 passengers, Paris Beauvais - 9,583 passengers.

In terms of boarding, most passengers boarded on regular flights for London Luton - 55,125, Istanbul International - 23,248, Amsterdam-Schipol - 20,759, Frankfurt-Main - 16,178, Dortmund - 14,815, Madrid-Barajas - 13,285, Paris-Charles de Gaulle - 12,794, Paris-Beauvais - 12,778, Milan-Bergamo - 12,663, Dubai - 12,593.

The main countries (after the airport of origin) from where the passengers of the regular flights landed in Romania were the United Kingdom - 66,953 passengers, Germany - 39,463 passengers, Turkey - 27,735, Spain - 27,413, France - 27,116, Italy - 25,491 passengers, the Netherlands - 16,050, the United Arab Emirates - 14,532 passengers and Belgium - 9,368 passengers.

By country of destination, most passengers on regular flights boarded for the United Kingdom - 86,800 passengers, Germany - 45,449 passengers, France - 34,323 passengers, Spain - 32,363 passengers, Italy - 32,034, Turkey - 28,833, the Netherlands - 25,177, the United Arab Emirates - 12,680 passengers and Belgium - 12,632 passengers.

Regarding the domestic air traffic, the activity of the main Romanian airports is as follows: : Henri Coanda-Bucharest achieved 50% of the total number of boarded passengers, Avram Iancu Cluj-Napoca 16.6%, Traian Vuia-Timisoara 14.6%.