Ensuring air space security and video monitoring of the travel routes and areas used by the official delegations are the priorities of the inter-ministerial Security Committee "Romania-EU 2019" for a smooth running of the Summit in Sibiu on May 9.

According to a Thursday release, in the context of the Sibiu Summit, the Inter-ministerial Security Committee Romania-EU 2019 implemented a series of normal and necessary measures for the event to take place on May 9.

Considering the presence of the heads of state and government and the European officials, a priority is to ensure the security of the air space. Another measure taken for a smooth running of the Summit was to install a video monitoring system on the travel routes and in the areas to be used by the official delegations. Moreover, protection measures were established for all the accommodation units to host the European officials during their stay in Sibiu.

All measures adopted for the Sibiu-based Summit are conceived of such a manner so that they will not affect the normal course of life of the people in Sibiu and all the public events to be organised here will take place as scheduled, the Inter-ministerial Security Committee "Romania-EU 2019" informed.