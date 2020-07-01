ALDE: PNL Program - summary of what was not achieved in decades

the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) considers that the economic recovery plan represents the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s political program for this year's election campaign, meant "to impress with its dimensions rather than to offer practical solutions".

"PNL announces its entry into the election campaign by presenting the political program tonight! The PNL government, in the presence of Klaus Iohannis, is not presenting an economic recovery program tonight. It is, in fact, the PNL's political program for this year's campaign, because the PNL has already entered the election campaign. The PNL program aims to impress with its dimensions rather than offer practical solutions. The PNL document is only a summary of what has not been achieved in decades, without the government explaining to us how it will achieve these goals. We did not expect a 10-year megalomaniac program from the government, but a program to get out of the crisis caused by the pandemic and the states of emergency and alert that accompanied it," reads a post on the party's Facebook page on Wednesday.According to ALDE, "a 10-year program, to be credible, should have been the result of dialogue between political forces and the business community, since it is difficult to assume that a single party, be it and the PNL, will govern the country throughout this period".ALDE accuses the PNL Government that, after criticizing the Social Democratic Party (PSD)-ALDE government for 3 years, it "copies" its projects.ALDE recommends PNL to let the economy work, to increase pensions and allowances according to the law, because the increase will generate "an increase in consumption that will keep the real economy alive", to restore SME INVEST for businesses and not for banks, to use the promised European money "as a guarantee for loans to enter the economy this year," the reopening of hospitals for all patients and finding a solution for asymptomatic patients to relieve the medical system from those infected, but who do not need treatment, but only monitoring.