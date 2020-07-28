ALDE requests dismissal of Bucharest Public Health Directorate's leadership

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Bucharest is publicly requesting clarifications from the health minister on the testing of employees and residents of elderly people's care homes in the last two months.

"If the information published by the media according to which Bucharest Public Health Directorate (DSP) has blocked these tests is true, the same Minister Tataru must immediately order the dismissal of the management of this institution. According to the legislation in force, the testing of the staff and the residents of the elderly people's care centers is obligatory every two weeks and stopping these tests, by the inexplicable decision of DSP Bucharest, only increases the risk of transforming these centers into outbreaks of COVID-19", reads a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.Tudor-Tim Ionescu, the leader of the ALDE general councilors and deputy general secretary of the party, states that "the tests must be resumed urgently for all the staff and residents of the care homes"."DSP Bucharest must respect and protect the citizens, not impose the 'law of silence' and endanger their health. After the political leadership of DSP Bucharest blocked even the testing programs of Bucharest residents by the Bucharest City Hall, now it seriously violates the law endangers the health of the elderly. The life and health of the citizens cannot be endangered for their political calculations! (...) I hope that the decision of the health minister will not depend on the fact that the director of DSP Bucharest was a member of the same party with him or the fact that he has a kinship with the education minister in the Orban Government", Tudor-Tim Ionescu was quoted as saying in a release.