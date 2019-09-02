ALDE's Melescanu: I was never asked by anyone to leave ALDE

Senator Teodor Melescanu stated, on Monday, that he was never asked by anybody to resign from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), and the fact that the Social Democratic Party will support him as chairman of the Senate is a guarantee of the fact that the formation he is part of will not be subjected to pressure "of any sort".

"I understood that today, at his moment, in the PSD [Social Democrati Party] senators' group a decision was made to support my candidacy. (...) I am counting on the votes of those who believe the Senate leadership requires an experienced, balanced person because in this period the Parliament will have a key role to play in politics," Melescanu stated at the Parliament Palace.

Asked if the Social-Democrats asked him to move to PSD, Melescanu answered: "No, I was never asked by anyone to leave ALDE."

He added that he has not discussed the subject with ALDE chair Calin Popescu-Tariceanu yet.

According to Melescanu, the fact that he will be supported by the PSD at the Senate chairmanship has nothing to do with the way in which ALDE is positioning itself regarding the censure motion.

"One is the government matter, another is Parliament, they do not mix. The party will decide internally the position that we will have towards the censure motion. I will be balanced and equidistant," he said.

Furthermore, asked if he is over the exchange he had with the Prime Minister regarding Romania's ambassador to the USA, George Maior, Melescanu said that in politics you must be able to get over "discussions that often delight the press".

"I do not withdraw what I said (regarding the documents in relation to George Maior - e.n.). She is right, I am right, it's about secretariats and these [matters] are beyond both me and her," he concluded.