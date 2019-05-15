ALDE's Tariceanu: Referendum, Iohannis' diversion to steal start of election campaign

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the referendum is just a "diversion" by which the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, tries to "steal the start for the presidential election campaign".

"This attitude of the president only confirms what I have said lately, in the last ten days about the referendum, namely that the president has abandoned his role as a guarantor of the Constitution and a mediator in society, between society and state institutions and citizens, and has become a kind of leader of the opposition, and the referendum is but a diversion trying to steal the start for the presidential election campaign, interfering in this campaign that was dedicated and should remain exclusively dedicated to the European issues," said Tariceanu.

He said that President Iohannis is "playing an internal political game" that has no "connection with his mandate or with the interests of the Romanians."

"So instead of discussing the issues that are of interest to the Romanians - what kind of Europe we are going to build, will it be a single-speed Europe as we want or will be a multi-speed Europe in which there will be strong states, the old member states of the European Union and the new states that will have to follow only what others decide? Will it be a Europe where they will continue their solidarity policies, will it be a Europe that will continue to be characterized by cohesion policies aimed at narrowing the gaps between the old and new members? So, instead of discussing these things - how and what will support Romania, what are the strengths that we need to focus on in the future European Parliament, the president is playing a game of internal politics which has no connection with his mandate and especially with the interests of the Romanians at this time related to the institution that will have to be elected, I mean the European Parliament," added the ALDE leader.

