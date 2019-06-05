 
     
ALDE's Tariceanu: We have serious reservations as to extension of right to challenge Gov't ordinances at CCR

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Calin Popescu Tariceanu

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Wednesday that the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats has "very serious" reservations regarding the extension of the right to challenge at the Constitutional Court the ordinances issued by the Government, as this would result in an "extremely weak" executive.

"I told [the President - ed.n.] that we agree to prohibit the amnesty and pardon of corruption deeds, which constituted the first question at the referendum. As to the second question, regarding the prohibition of the adoption by ordinance of amendments as regards the sentences and crimes, as well as the Justice reform, I told him we agree in this case as well. I have explained to him that we have very serious reservations with regard to the extension of the right to challenge at the Constitutional Court the ordinances issued by the Government. For a simple reason (...) What would result would be a very weak government, which would no longer be able to exercise the legislative power delegated by Parliament and, obviously, even worse, we would further transform the Constitutional Court into a political arbitrator. I have explained to the president that at the referendum we were not against the questions, but the way in which the referendum was organized, simultaneously with the elections to the European Parliament. So, not against the topics," said Tariceanu at the end of the ALDE delegations' talks with President Klaus Iohannis.

