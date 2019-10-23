ALDE's Vosganian says ALDE, Pro Romania seeming not to have same political opponents

Spokesman for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) MP Varujan Vosganian believes that Pro Romania, by refusing to support the Orban government being voted into office, no longer has the same political adversaries as ALDE, which provides "cover" to dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"I have a simple question for Victor: following the same odd reasoning, does he mean that if he does not vote for the Orban government, he supports Viorica Dancila and returns to PSD?! To be clear, we reconfirm, if that was needed, that Mircea Diaconu is our candidate for the position of President of Romania, and we hope that, in the second round, he will be a viable counter-candidate to Klaus Iohannis, which makes Viorica Dancila now our opponent in achieving that goal. I do not know whether we still have the same candidate for the presidency, given that Mr Ponta at this moment is refusing to support the formation of the new government and, consequently, is offering cover to the current prime minister; it seems that we do not have the same political opponents anymore," Vosganian wrote on Wednesday in a Facebook post.He asked Pro Romania and former national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Victor Ponta to detail the repeal of the flat income rate "In 2005 we introduced the flat tax; if Mr. Ponta regrets the prior model of progressive taxation under a PSD government, he should be reminded that the PSD progressive tax rates started at 18pct and ended at 40pct. We are asking Mr Ponta to tell us, starting from the current 10-percent flat income tax, what the socio-professional categories are on whose wages he would like to increase the current tax, and by how much. "