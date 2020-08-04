ALDE's Tariceanu: FinMin Citu refuses to make norms for implementation of law on delaying payment of rents

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, "refuses" to draw up norms for the implementation of the Law No. 62/2020 that allowed a delay in the payment of rents during the state of emergency and that came into force on May 21.

"The law that allowed a delay in the payment of rents came into force on May 21, but the Ministry of Finance did not draw up the norms for its implementation yet. The Law No. 62/2020, which allowed the delay in the payment of rents during the state of emergency is a measure that would have helped the thousands of Romanians who entered furlough or lost their jobs and also the tens of small companies that couldn't function, but still had to pay rent. Of course, this law has a big deficiency, the same deficiency that the law on doubling child allowances and the one on increasing pensions have: it was not made by the Orban government, but by the Opposition, for which reason Mr Citu refuses to draw up the norms," Tariaceanu wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.