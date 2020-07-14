ALDE's Tariceanu: Law on quarantine will pass when it is completely safe for Romanians

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) head Calin Popescu Tariceanu has said that the law on quarantine will pass Parliament "only when it no longer poses any threat to Romanians."

"The law on quarantine will pass Parliament when it no longer poses any threat to Romanians. When the decision regarding the hospitalization of people infected with the novel coronavirus or the goods being seized from people infected no longer belong to the politruks," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.He accused President Klaus Iohannis of being "disconnected from reality" and "hiding the virus" to be able to hold early polls."How much disconnected from reality must you be, Prompter President, the very subject of cynicism in politics? You, who hid the virus so as to be able to hold early polls? You, who said that the virus was only an easy cold with a sore throat? You, who turn a blind eye to the members of the government who are stealing without shame when buying medical supplies?," added the ALDE leader.