ALDE's Tariceanu: Setting time slots for elderly vote, unconstitutional, insulting measure

Setting time slots for the elderly vote is an unconstitutional and "absolutely insulting" measure, Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, who runs for Bucharest Mayor, said on Thursday.

"Step by step, (President, ed. n.) Iohannis and (Prime minister, ed. n.) Orban implement the plan to rig the elections. Yesterday, the Government sent Parliament a plan to set time intervals for the vote of the elderly. Just like they did during the state of emergency, two hours and on the run. I have no doubt that the measure is absolutely unconstitutional, but, more seriously, it is absolutely insulting. It is the solution that Iohannis and Orban have found to neutralize the discontent of pensioners after their refusal to increase their pensions according to the law. And since 5 million votes matter, they invented this tricky thing which they put a tassel onto - body temperature measurement at the entrance to the polling station," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook.