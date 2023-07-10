Alex Dumbrava to solo row across Black Sea so that 20 children receive speech therapy lessons

The endurance athlete Alex Dumbrava will set sail on a Guinness World Record adventure on Monday, as he will cross the Black Sea alone in a rowing boat, his endeavour also aimed at helping 20 children receive speech therapy lessons, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"It will set sail from Mangalia and will get to Batumi, Georgia, after 1,200 km rowed in 20 days. Breaking the world record is not Alex's only motivation, as he wishes to help at least 20 children to benefit from about 200 speech therapy sessions. These sessions would help children with speech impairments in society and contribute to improving their academic performance," the press release said.

Alex Dumbrava, who already holds a world record for crossing the Black Sea in an extended crew, has registered his sporting challenge on the Galantom platform and, alongside the Zi de Bine Association, he encourages all those who want to support him to donate for every kilometre rowed and for every day spent at sea, so as to give a good start in life to children with speech impairments.

"When you're at sea you have time to think about a lot, and lately I've been thinking about how lucky I am. That I have the life I have, that I'm healthy, that I can do what I love. So I chose to cross the Black Sea for the less fortunate and I hope that those who support me or feel close to the cause will donate so that 20 children with speech impairments can receive help and integrate more easily into society. We will break a record and doing good together," said Alex Dumbrava, quoted in the press release.

According to the Educational Resource Centre, there are 400,000 children with speech disorders in Romania, but in reality there are not enough speech therapists for every child to receive an evaluation, which makes their number much higher.

"Speech impairments have a significant impact on children ranging from bullying by other children to school dropout and social interaction anxiety. Speech therapy can help manage emotions and provide a good start in life for children with such problems," the release further informs.

Through the Galantom platform, people can become fundraisers for a cause they believe in by participating in a sporting event or taking on an individual challenge. In the last two years, 1.93 million RON have been donated through sports challenges, representing 23 percent of the total amount of donations on the platform.

"We are seeing more and more that sports and physical activity not only have a personal health impact, but that sports challenges can become a driver for generating change around us. We are delighted to offer an easy and convenient tool through the Galantom platform for athletes like Alex, who want to turn their sports challenge into a story of generosity and hope," said Gabriel Solomon, co-founder of the Galantom platform.