Alexandru Rafila: We will have the first quantities of Molnupiravir by the end of the month

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Friday that the first quantities of Molnupiravir [medicine with which the patients infected with the new coronavirus are treated] could reach Romania by the end of the month, Agerpres reports.

"By the end of the month we will have the first quantities of Molnupiravir, I think, and in early February - mid-February or later the other antiviral. We, for an estimated one million cases in Romania, have considered that about 250,000 patients should be the beneficiaries of a targeted antiviral treatment, but this antiviral treatment can only be administered after a medical evaluation," said the minister at a press conference at the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Hospital.He stated that it is not advisable for an antiviral medicine to be given to anyone without an evaluation and recommendation."It is not possible, it is not indicated to be given simply to anyone, because it is a toxic treatment, it is not a treatment that can be taken at any time and by anyone. It needs evaluation, medical recommendation and treatment only for people who have this indication. I would not take an antiviral unless I had a form of illness that would justify taking that antiviral," Rafila said.The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, visited the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children in Bucharest on Friday.Rafila discussed with the management team and the department heads about the preparation of the health unit in this epidemiological context and visited several departments.