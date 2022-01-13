 
     
ALFA Unionist: We have proposed capping of energy, gas prices at 2020 level

The president of Cartel Alfa trade union, Bogdan Hossu, stated on Thursday that he proposed, at the meeting of the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, the capping of the prices for electricity and gas at the level of December 2020, Agerpres reports.

"We have proposed that all prices, for both economic operators and households, remain at the level of December 2020, for both electricity and gas. (...) The chaos started with the liberalization, with the lack of clear regulations in this regard, and with the failure to enforce some of the laws that are in force today, the lack of control and monitoring of the system. Like this we will also solve the problem of the citizens affected by the increases, instead of sending them to chase wild goose," said Hossu, after the meeting that took place at Victoria Palace, in the presence of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

He added that the PM said he would consider the proposal, also agreed by the employers' representatives.

"According to Article 4 of the Competition Council Law, the price can be capped at a certain level. We have requested a temporary cap, which will also prevent the citizens from running to submit various complaints (...) Temporarily means at least 6 months, but in my opinion one year it would be better, until January 1 next year, during which time the normative acts should also be submitted to Parliament," said Hossu.

