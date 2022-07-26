Alina Gorghiu: Hungarian PM's statements repeat Kremlin's rhetoric, unacceptable in Romania

The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, on Tuesday said that the recent statements made by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, in Baile Tusnad, are worrying and "repeat the Kremlin's rhetoric," which is "unacceptable on Romanian territory."

"I was worried - and I'm glad that the Foreign Minister came out to make a statement, I was worried about Prime Minister Orban's statements made in Romania. They are statements that I hardly understand, I find them unacceptable on Romanian territory, statements that mirror Kremlin's rhetoric and they roll it in all forms. However, you should know that Romanians are pro-European, pro-NATO and this will not change because of some dangerous messages," said Alina Gorghiu, during a press conference organized on Tuesday in the resort town of Sangeorz-Bai, in the Bistrita-Nasaud county.

The interim president of the Senate participated in the official launch of the 13th edition of the "ARC" camp program for the children of Romanians in the diaspora, which is organized by the Department for Romanians Everywhere, in partnership with the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Chances and the Ministry of Sports. The programme is organized this year both in the Sangeorz-Bai camp and at the Oglinzi leisure centre in Neamt county.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Monday for Digi24.ro, regarding the speech of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, in Baile Tusnad, that it is "regrettable such ideas are propagated from Romania's territory, in the complex global context we are all forced to deal with, especially when our official standpoints are very different from such ideas."

"It is clear we cannot agree with such ideas. And I won't even mention here the statements regarding the human races, which are unacceptable," he showed, Agerpres.ro informs.

Bogdan Aurescu added that, "at the same time, Prime Minister Orban's speech on Saturday did not bring anything fundamentally new, these are the same concepts that we have already seen in the positions of Hungarian officials, only that they were put together, and some were elaborated more broadly. Plus other internal Hungarian policy considerations."

"Of course, each state defines its positions on international issues as it considers, but, as it is well known, Romania does not share these inappropriate views, which we clearly distance ourselves from, because they affect European solidarity regarding the action in support of Ukraine," the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs told Digi24.ro.