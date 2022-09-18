 
     
All Black Sea ports closed due to strong wind

port constanta

All maneuvers in the Romanian ports at the Black Sea have been closed on Sunday morning due to strong wind, according to the Romanian Police Inspectorate General's INFOTRAFIC Centre.

"All maneuvers in the ports on the Black Sea shoreline have been, both for maritime transport and for river transport, due to strong wind," the information mentions.

The National Weather Administration informed that starting with the second half of the night of Saturday to Sunday wind speed would gradually grow higher in all Romania's regions. In the south, east and centre and in the mountain areas wind is speeding at 55 to 75 km per hour, told Agerpres.

