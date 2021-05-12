All counties, Bucharest City fall to COVID-19 green scenario

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties are now in the COVID-19 green zone, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

In Bucharest, 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate is 1.42 cases per 1,000 population, down from a previous 1.49, whole the rate in Cluj County is 1.43 cases per 1,000 population, as against a previous 1.46.

The other 40 counties are also in the green zone, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, with the lowest rates being reported by the counties of Gorj - 0.23; Suceava - 0.30, and Maramures - 0.34.According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection from previous reporting are Bucharest City - 127, and the counties of Cluj - 59, Covasna - 46, Prahova - 46, and Timis - 46.The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Salaj - 3, Gorj - 5, Satu-Mare - 7, Giurgiu - 7, and Botosani - 7.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 930 in the last 24 hours, agerpres reported.