 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

All counties, Bucharest City fall to COVID-19 green scenario

smartradio.ro
copil masca covid

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties are now in the COVID-19 green zone, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

In Bucharest, 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate is 1.42 cases per 1,000 population, down from a previous 1.49, whole the rate in Cluj County is 1.43 cases per 1,000 population, as against a previous 1.46.

The other 40 counties are also in the green zone, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, with the lowest rates being reported by the counties of Gorj - 0.23; Suceava - 0.30, and Maramures - 0.34.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection from previous reporting are Bucharest City - 127, and the counties of Cluj - 59, Covasna - 46, Prahova - 46, and Timis - 46.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Salaj - 3, Gorj - 5, Satu-Mare - 7, Giurgiu - 7, and Botosani - 7.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 930 in the last 24 hours, agerpres reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.