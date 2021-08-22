All Romanian citizens who requested evacuation support are outside the Afghan territory

All Romanian citizens who requested evacuation support from the Romanian authorities are outside the Afghan territory, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs on its Facebook page, Agerpres informs.

"The inter-institutional crisis cell, convened on 13 August 2021 by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, who continued to work permanently to ensure the evacuation of Romanian citizens who have expressed their option to be repatriated from Afghanistan, informs that during today, 22 August 2021, the last Romanian citizen who requested support for the repatriation from the Romanian authorities managed the evacuation from Kabul and arrived safely at the Islamabad International Airport, where he was taken over by the staff of the Romanian Embassy in Pakistan," the MAE says.

This Romanian citizen, who was working for a UN program and has double citizenship, of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, was evacuated and helped to reach safely the Kabul International Airport "with the support of international partners, despite the extremely difficult conditions on the ground", the quoted source says. Subsequently, he was taken over on a flight to Islamabad, provided by international partners.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the inter-institutional crisis cell, through the Romanian Embassy in Islamabad, "is in permanent contact" with the rest of the Romanian citizens in Afghanistan, who have not so far requested support for evacuation."At the same time, the Inter-institutional Crisis Cell continues its efforts to provide support for the evacuation of Afghan citizens, former collaborators of the Romanian troops during their mission in Afghanistan, scholarship students of the Romanian state with ongoing studies or who were accepted to study in Romania, as well as Afghan journalists, who have expressed their desire to be evacuated to Romania and could not yet be evacuated because of the very difficult security situation that did not allow them to reach Kabul airport," the MAE post reads.