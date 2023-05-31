Alliance for the Union of Romanians wants all parliamentary groups to confirm natural family support

The president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), deputy George Simion, announced on Wednesday that the party's parliamentary groups submitted to the Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers a statement "to be adopted" regarding traditional families, specifying that his party wants a confirmation "on the part of all parliamentary groups that they support the natural family".

"The groups from the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the AUR submitted, in the Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, a declaration to be adopted regarding the support of the natural family. We hope, in the Senate and now in the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies, for this declaration to be adopted. (...) It is very important that Romania, which has not defended itself regarding that case - the hypothetical marriages between persons of the same sex, should do so. The Romanian government has three months at its disposal to contest this provision. AUR wants a confirmation from all the parliamentary groups that they support the natural family," George Simion told a press conference.AGERPRES