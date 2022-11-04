Almost 10,000 acts of violence in schools in Romania in 2021-2022 school year

The report on the phenomenon of violence in the school environment in the 2021 - 2022 school year shows that, at the national level, 9,741 acts of violence were registered in this period.It is about attacks on the person, attacks on the security of the school unit, on property, but also other acts of violence or attacks on the security in the school premises.According to the Ministry of Education, in the 2019-2020 school year 7,715 cases were registered, and in 2020-2021 there were 2,218, with the mention that during this period the students also took online courses