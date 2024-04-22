Almost 1.29 million positions occupied in public institutions and authorities in February 2024

The number of positions occupied in public institutions and authorities in Romania was, in February 2024, 1,289,965, with 1,827 less compared to January 2024, almost 64% of them being in the central public administration, according to the data published by the Ministry of Finance (MF), consulted by AGERPRES.

Out of the total of 825,045 employees in the central public administration, 608,320 worked in institutions fully financed from the state budget (+285 employees, compared to January 2024).

The highest number of filled positions was recorded in the Ministry of Education, respectively 302,656 (+276 filled positions), the Ministry of Internal Affairs - 123,275 (-176 filled positions), the Ministry of National Defense - 74,097 (-29 filled positions), the Ministry of Finance - 24,796 (-33 filled positions) and the Ministry of Health -18,186 (-54 filled positions).

According to the source, 9,240 positions were occupied in the institutions fully financed from the social insurance budget, 27 less than in January 2024, in those subsidized from the state budget and from the unemployment insurance budget, a number of 44,403, down by 100, while 163,082 were filled positions in institutions fully financed from own revenues (-1,118).

At the same time, in February this year, 464,920 people (+297) worked in the local public administration, of which 285,278 in institutions fully financed from local budgets (+465) and 179,642 in institutions fully or partially financed from own revenues