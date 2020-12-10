 
     
Almost 34,000 dwellings completed in first 9 months, by 13,000 fewer

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

A number of 33,571 dwellings were completed in the first nine months of the year, down by 12,866 from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to provisional data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

In the third quarter of 2020, 18,725 dwellings were completed, down by 508 dwellings, compared to the similar quarter of 2019. By areas of residence, in the third quarter of 2020, most dwellings were built in urban areas (61.0%), the INS states.

