Almost 46 pct of construction employees earn between 4,000 and 10,000 RON a month (survey)

Almost 46 percent of construction employees earn between 4,000 and 10,000 RON a month, this being among the best-paying industries at the moment after IT, Management, Civil/industrial design, Research & Development, and Project Management, reveals a survey by recruitment platform eJobs, Agerpres reports.

"The construction industry was one of the few that managed to defy the pandemic, along with IT, Telecommunications or Retail. Not only did the sector not stagnate, but it also recorded growth throughout the 2 years of the pandemic. Despite that, the crisis is visible on other levels in this field, like for instance the acute shortage of workforce. There are over 3,200 job vacancies as we speak," mentions the eJobs survey released on Tuesday.According to data available so far in the eJobs salary comparison tool Salario, the average salary in Construction is 4,000 RON, placing this sector among the best paid at this moment, after IT, Management, Civil/Industrial Design, Research & Development and Project Management.The highest salaries currently introduced in Salario for construction employees are for management and IT positions. Some of the best paying jobs as per the salary comparator are general manager - with 34,000 RON, IT manager - 32,000 RON, chief financial officer - 25,000 RON, senior project manager - 25,000 RON and technical director - 25,000 RON.However, when it comes to specific positions, the salaries can far exceed the industry average, say the eJobs representatives. Thus, if large-scale projects are involved, the income of certain experts may be well above the national average for similar positions, like for instance design engineer - 20,000 RON, construction structures engineer - 20,000 RON, mechanical engineer - 18,250 RON, installation engineer - 17,719 RON, crane operator - 15,750 RON, architect - 13,500 RON, skilled worker - 12,000 RON, plumber/pipe-layer - 12,000 RON, mason - 11,670 RON and surveyor - 11,000 RON.More than a third (34.5 percent) of construction employees earn between 4,000 and 7,000 RON net per month, shows data entered by more than 370,000 experts in the Salario comparison tool, and 11.2 percent of the employees make between 7,000 and 10,000 RON net per month, while 3.2 percent earn more than 10,000 RON. On the other hand, almost half (48.2 percent) of construction employees earn between 2,000 and 4,000 RON net per month and 2.9 percent collect a monthly income of less than 2,000 RON.