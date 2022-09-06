Almost 600 foreign citizens staying illegally in Romania discovered in August

Almost 600 foreign citizens who were staying illegally in Romania were found by authorities in August, according to a press release of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The immigration police carried out 2,674 control missions in August, nationwide, to prevent and combat the illegal stay and undeclared work of foreign citizens, including in collaboration with other structures in charge with public order and safety, as well as with specialists from the Territorial Labor Inspectorate, told Agerpres.

As many as 941 civil sanctions were applied to foreign citizens and employers for non-compliance with the legal provisions regarding the legal regime of foreigners and their employment.

Also, on the same occasion, the police found 598 foreign citizens who were illegally staying in Romania.

At the same time, during the reference period, return decisions were issued for 570 people, with a deadline for voluntary departure from the territory of Romania, and 88 people were removed under escort.