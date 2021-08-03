Almost 6,000 criminal cases and 1,000 persons investigated for forestry crimes

In the first six months of 2021 police opened almost 6,000 criminal cases for about 1,000 timber criminals, as part of a clampdown on illegal transport, storage, processing and sale of timber.

"As many as 19,000 forestry checks have been carried out in the first 6 months of 2021, which resulted in police opening 5,952 criminal files in which more than 1,000 people are being investigated. Also, police seized more than 20,200 cubic meters of wood," the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) informs on Tuesday.

During the reporting period, police officers conducted over 19,000 checks into the national forest stock and in timber storage/sale sites, reports Agerpres.

As many as 4,327 sanctions in amount of 6,820,220 lei (approximately 1,390,000 million euros) have been handed down (as per Law No. 171/2010 on the establishment of forestry crime sanctions).

"Also, the police seized over 20,200 cubic meters of undocumented wood, 129 mechanical saws, 82 axes, 37 horse-drawn carriages and 26 vehicles," the IGPR states.

The amount of illegally logged wood was 51,854 cubic meters, down 64 percent from the same period last year