Almost 66,000 persons enter Romania on Monday, 7,000 of whom Ukrainian citizens

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, 65,975 people entered Romania through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 6,835 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 139,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 40,600 means of transport, went through the Romanian border crossing points, both on their way in and out of the country.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,777,312 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 33 illegal acts (14 infractions and 19 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over RON 21,860 were issued.

16 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 6 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.