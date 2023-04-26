Almost 77K persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including round 8K Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday 76,966 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 7,871 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 161,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 45,700 means of transport, have gone through border control formalities, both on the entry and on the exit ways, at border points throughout the country.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,069,908 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and the "green border," the police found 60 illegal acts (29 offences and 31 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of fines imposed amounted to 24,900 lei.

Goods worth approximately 283,940 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Tuesday, 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.