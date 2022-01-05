Almost half of Romania's adult population, vaccinated with at least one dose

Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), said on Wednesday that almost 50 percent of Romania's adult population is immunized with at least one dose.

"To date, the vaccination rate in the adult population with at least one dose is 49.4 percent. We are approaching half of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose. Within the eligible population, over the age of 12, and we must take into account the fact that we are referring to the resident population, the vaccination rate is currently 47 percent, while within Romania's total population of 19.3 million inhabitants, according to the INS [the National Institute of Statistics], it stands at 41.3 percent," informed Gheorghita after the government meeting.

He showed that the highest vaccination rate is among people between the ages of 40 and 70 - over 52 percent.

"The vaccination rate in people over the age of 80 is still insufficient. It is estimated at about 26 percent. However, if we look at the analysis of deaths in this pandemic in Romania, over 85 percent of those who died were over 60 years old, the average age of those who died was, unfortunately, 71. I would like to point out that vulnerable people, people with chronic illnesses or the elderly need to be protected as soon as possible by vaccination, as it reduces the risk of serious illness," said the military doctor.

The CNCAV president said that by Tuesday, more than 2,046,000 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, namely about 45 percent of those eligible had received this dose of vaccine. He said that almost half of those who received the booster dose were people considered vulnerable, the rest being people in the medical, social or other essential or critical sectors, as well as the general population.

To date, Romania has received 28,650,000 doses since the start of the vaccination campaign, of which approximately 16,000,000 doses have been administered, and there are approximately 4.7 million doses of the four types of vaccine in stocks.