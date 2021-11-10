Ambassador Laurence Auer places wreaths at French Army Monument in Giurgiu

The ambassador of the French Republic in Bucharest, Laurence Auer, has carried out a visit to southern Giurgiu, on Wednesday, where there was a ceremony for placing wreaths at the Monument of the French Army in the Alei Park, agerpres reports.

"On November 10, 1918, exactly 103 years ago, the French army crossed the Danube here, in Giurgiu. The French soldiers crossed the Danube under the command of general Berthelot, who was appointed to take on the leadership of what was known as the Danube Army. The General had the general headquarters in Giurgiu. The French soldiers remained on Romania's territory until signing the peace treaties. Our countries continued to consolidate and intensify bilateral relations over time. Furthermore, I would like to bring tribute and to dedicate this ceremony to those that have been fighting for more than a year against the pandemic in France, Romania, and around the world," ambassador Laurence Auer declared on Wednesday.

The mayor of Giurgiu Municipality, Adrian Anghelescu, talked about the good diplomatic and economic relations between Romania and France and highlighted the importance of November 10.At the end of a short festive session organized in the meeting room of the Giurgiu City Hall, the mayor of Giurgiu handed the French ambassador a Diploma of excellency, after which the entire delegation went to the Monument of the French Army in the Alei Park, where wreaths were placed.Colonel Daniel Parpaillon, the Defence attaché within the French Republic Embassy in Romania, was also part of the delegation.The event was also attended by the prefect of Giurgiu county, Aneta Matei, the chairman of the Giurgiu County Council, Dumitru Beianu, the public administrator of Giurgiu Municipality, Ionel Muscalu, as well as the heads of IPJ (County Police Inspectorate), IJJ (County Inspectorate of Gendarmerie), ITPF (Border Police Inspectorate) and ISU (Emergency Management Inspectorate).