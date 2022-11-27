Ambassador Micula: Romania will get involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine under EU and national projects

Romania will get involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine under projects led by the European Commission, as a joint part of the European Union's effort, but also under projects that could unfold "under the Romanian flag," Romanian ambassador to Ukraine Alexandru Victor Micula told AGERPRES on Sunday.

He said that Romania is currently working with the European Commission, the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on a funding mechanism for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"A lot of Romania's resources will be directed with the help of the European Commission as a joint part of the European Union's effort, but we also want to have some reconstruction projects where we can put the Romanian flag. We are at a stage where we evaluate potential areas where we could implement such projects and choose the area in which to specialise, what exactly to undertake. We have some experience with the reconstruction and modernisation of kindergartens in Moldova. Let's say that that could be an area where we would like to undertake some projects under the Romanian flag, but we still have to make our own evaluations, discuss with the Romanian institutions that will be involved in this project, as well as with the Ukrainian central and local administrations. It is a very complex exercise. Before we undertake a national project, we will continue to contribute under multilateral mechanisms to help Ukraine," said Micula, Agerpres informs.

The Romanian ambassador to Ukraine, who was posted in Kyiv in July 2022, added that the needs of the Ukrainians are very great and that they "grow exponentially as hostilities continue."

"We are trying to help, but the needs are so great that what we can offer with all our hearts is half a drop in an ocean of needs. There are several government programmes, but also programmes that we run together with other member states and with the European Commission and there are many programmes of local administrations in Romania, of non-governmental organisations, foundations and even of volunteers. I would say that all these projects, all this aid offered to Ukraine are important. Each at its own level. It doesn't matter so much the value and the volume; what matters are the reasons behind the effort to help Ukraine. There are bilateral and multilateral discussions, but we have to understand that it is a very complex process and that has a very complicated dynamic: if it is to take the time of the Lugano Conference, in early July, at that time there was talk of about 40,000 targets having been partially or completely destroyed and in need to be rebuilt. By the time I arrived at the post, the number of completely or partially destroyed facilities had already doubled and, as the Ukrainian territory is liberated, we find that the level of destruction in those areas is enormous. So the needs grow exponentially as hostilities continue," Micula added.