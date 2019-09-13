Ambassador Noble told Mayor Scripcaru that a Cambridge Choir wants to perform at Black Church on Christmas

The Gonville & Caius College Choir within the University of Cambridge might perform at the Black Church in Brasov, in the first part of December, the announcement was made by UK Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble at the Brasov City Hall.

According to a release of the Brasov municipality, the British Ambassador conveyed to Mayor George Scripcaru that this choir would go on a tour in Romania, around Christmas, and their ambition is to also perform in Brasov.

During a talk with George Scripcaru, Ambassador Noble mentioned that he hopes for the choir to have a Christmas performance, perhaps a little of Bach's Christmas Oratorio, but especially Christmas songs in the UK.

He mentioned that the performance would also include the Brasov Opera, mentioning that the discussions on this topic are just starting up.